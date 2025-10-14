Maddock Films Shares First Look Of Agastya Nanda's IKKIS

Photo Credit-Instagram @Maddockfilms

Mumbai – Production banner Maddock Films on Tuesday unveiled the first look of actor Agastya Nanda from filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's upcoming war drama movie“Ikkis”.

The film, based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, will be released in theatres in December this year, the studio announced on its official social media handles.

“Woh Ikkis ka tha, Ikkis ka hi rahega. Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, a true untold story of the youngest officer recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. In cinemas December 2025!” Maddock Films posted.

The poster features Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India's highest military honour at the time.

“Ikkis” also stars veteran actor Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.