GCC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report/Database 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 110 Existing Data Centers, 61 Upcoming Data Centers, And 35 Major Operators/Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore comprehensive insights into the GCC data center market with our Excel database, offering detailed analysis of 110 existing and 61 upcoming colocation data centers across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Discover key metrics including white-floor space, IT load capacity, colocation pricing, and future capacity additions. Saudi Arabia leads the market with 80% of new power capacity. Look forward to $3.1 billion in investments by 2027. Ideal for data center REITs, construction contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, and government agencies. Unlock strategic information for informed decisions.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in GCC with almost 80% of the total power capacity.

The existing data center capacity in GCC is over 870 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 4 GW. Almost 134 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025. Around $3.1 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in GCC by 2027.

Key Market Highlights



Detailed Analysis of 110 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 61 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (110 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (61 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This GCC Data Center Market Database



Agility

Alfnar project

Batelco

CloudAcropolis

Datacenter Vaults

Desert Dragon Data Center

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Ezditek

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat

Khazna Data Centers

Mannai

Meeza

Mobily

Morohub

Neutel Communications

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Omantel

Ooredoo

PacificControls

Pure Data Centers

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

sloution by stc (Qualitynet)

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Zain Zajil Telecom

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900