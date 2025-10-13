403
Ooredoo Group Wins First Place for AI-Driven Energy Efficiency at GCC Sustainability Hackathon 2025
(MENAFN- OMC) 12 October 2025
Doha, Qatar
Ooredoo Group has won first place in the energy efficiency category at the GCC Sustainability Hackathon 2025, cementing its leadership in using AI to drive greener, more efficient digital infrastructure.
The Hackathon - recently hosted by stc and held under the umbrella of the GCC ESG Telecommunications Alliance, of which Ooredoo is a founding member - received 310 submissions from across the region, with only 15 finalists selected. Competing against leading innovators and telcos, Oor’doo’s entry rose to the top.
The winning project, developed by Ooredoo’Group’s AI team, introduced CooL-LLM - an AI-driven large language model (LLM) solution for data centre cooling.
Today, cooling consumes nearly 40% of total data centre energy. Unlike traditional static systems locked at 17°C, Ooredo’’s approach fuses IoT sensors, real-time climate data, and client workload inputs. An LLM engine predicts future cooling needs, while a specialised SLM model adapts to each facility. The result: 20-30% energy savings, reduced CO₂ emissions, lower operating costs, and a decisive step toward AI-driven data centre automation.
Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari, Group Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer, Ooredoo, said: “Winning this award shows how Ooredoo is turning innovation into measurable sustainability impact. From AI-optimised networks to greener data centres, we are proving that technology and sustainability go hand in hand - creating business value while reducing environmental footprin”.”
She add“d: “Even in regions with relatively low energy costs, optimising networks through AI has become a strategic imperative to reduce the environmental footprint and lower both operating and capital expenditures, while supporting national decarbonisation ambitio’s. It’s a win-win situation where we ensure business resilience and societa” value.”
Alongside the Hackathon finals, Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari joined fellow sustainability leaders from across the GCC as a panelist and award presenter at the closing ceremony. She shared how Ooredoo has already deployed AI-driven capabilities across its markets to materially decouple performance from energy growth, with measurable results. She also outlined the enablers required to scale such innovations: robust data, closed-loop automation, strong governance, skilled talent, and strategic partnerships - including’ Ooredoo’s collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate AI adoption across the Group.
Through such initiatives, Ooredoo is advancing its commitment to building a digital infrastructure that both ensures business resilience and delivers positive societal impact - positioning the region as a pioneer in sustainable innovation.
