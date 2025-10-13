403
Bollywood Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur along with Father Nitin Mukeshchand Mathur Buy an apartment in Mumbai for Rs. 11.35 Crore: Square Yards
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Bollywood Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur along with Father Nitin Mukeshchand Mathur Buy an apartment in Mumbai for Rs11.35 Crore: Square Yards
Bollywood playback singer Nitin Mukeshchand Mathur, along with his son Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur, buy an apartment in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs. 11.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal squareyardson the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) The transaction was registered in July 2025.
Lower Parel, a prime residential and commercial area in Mumbai, offers luxurious living spaces with excellent connectivity to key business districts like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point. According to Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents, Bollywood stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and writer Amish Tripathi, along with sports personality Zaheer Khan, have also invested in properties in Lower Parel.
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment is located in World One by Lodha Group. It has a RERA carpet area of 189.89 sq. m. (~2,044 sq. ft.). The transaction also includes two car parking spaces. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 68.10 lakh along with registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
Nitin Mukesh, a celebrated Indian playback singer, is known for his soulful voice and memorable songs in Bollywood films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Karz. Renowned for his emotive singing style, he has carved a niche for himself and continues to inspire aspiring musicians across India. Over the years, his contributions have earned him recognition as one of Bollywood’s iconic voices. His legacy is complemented by his family, as his son, Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur, has made a name for himself as a prominent Indian actor.
