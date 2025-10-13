403
WCM-Q to host 2nd METC conference on medicine, tech and the humanities
(MENAFN- Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar) Doha – October 12, 2025: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) is hosting the second edition of its groundbreaking Medical Education Technology Conference (METC) in Doha from October 17-19.
The event provides opportunities for healthcare professionals, educators and students to explore how rapid technological advances in fields such as (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), are reshaping the landscape of medical practice and education.
The two-day conference will feature presentations by expert speakers from all over the world, plus a series of workshops, interactive demonstrations and panel discussions. The conference will also explore the intersection between technology and humanistic science, which is critical for educating compassionate clinicians in the AI era.
The event is accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section (DHP) and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Medical Education (ACCME).
METC 2025 is being held at the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa from October 17-19. Registration for the event closes on 15 October. For more information and to register, visit
