Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to Host the 15th AMAN Union Annual General Meeting in Jeddah, November 2025
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2025/ -- The AMAN Union, the leading professional forum for commercial and non-commercial insurance and reinsurance companies across the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will hold its 15th Annual Meeting from November 4 to 6, 2025.
The event will be hosted by the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, at its headquarters in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The annual meeting will bring together senior professionals and experts in credit and investment insurance, information exchange, collections, and risk management. Participants will engage in in-depth discussions on strategies to strengthen credit insurance, promote trade exchange, develop partnerships, and explore new opportunities to enhance risk management and insurance services in the region — reflecting a shared commitment to fostering regional economic integration.
Dr. Khalid Khalafallah, CEO of ICIEC, stated: "We are honored to host the 15th Annual General Meeting of the AMAN Union in Jeddah. This gathering provides an exceptional platform for institutions and companies specializing in insurance and reinsurance against commercial and non-commercial risks across OIC member states, alongside the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman), to exchange insights, experiences, and strategies aimed at strengthening credit insurance and trade exchange across Arab and Islamic countries. This year marks the fifteenth anniversary of the Union, which has played a pivotal role in fostering cooperation and innovation, benefiting its members and supporting regional economic integration."
Mr. Mourad Mizouri, Secretary General of the Aman Union, added: "Over the past fifteen years, the General Secretariat has advanced its services and institutional efficiency, supporting members through capacity-building initiatives, knowledge exchange, and specialized events. The AMAN Union has established itself as a premier professional platform, and we are pleased to announce that the General Secretariat will be transferred next year to the Saudi Export-Import Bank. This move marks a new phase of growth and development, further strengthening the Union’s role in promoting economic cooperation and integration among its members.".
The 2025 Annual General Meeting will feature keynote addresses, networking sessions, and specialized committee's meetings. Discussions will address key topics such as debt structuring, export credit, risk management, and the integration of artificial intelligence in the insurance sector. Participants will also examine the critical role of credit information in mitigating risks and optimizing trade credit recovery.
This event presents a unique opportunity for participants to engage with industry leaders, gain insights into emerging market trends, and identify innovative solutions to the sect’r’s challenges.
The AMAN Union remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting best practices, good governance, and capacity-building initiatives, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of the risk insurance industry across its member states.
