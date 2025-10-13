403
EU Commits to Overseeing Border Crossing Between Gaza, Egypt
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas declared on Monday the European Union’s commitment to "do its part" in advancing the Gaza ceasefire initiative, pledging to reactivate a civilian mission to oversee the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.
"The peace plan requires strong international backing to succeed. The EU stands ready to do its part. On Wednesday, it will restart a civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt," Kallas said via the US social media platform X.
Acknowledging the complexity of securing peace in Gaza, she emphasized that the civilian mission could serve an "important role" in supporting the ceasefire.
"Today marks a rare moment of hope in the Middle East. The release of hostages is a major success for diplomacy and a crucial milestone toward peace. (US) President (Donald) Trump made this breakthrough possible," Kallas added.
On Monday morning, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced the commencement of the process to release Israeli hostages held in Gaza as part of the ceasefire agreement.
The Israeli military confirmed on X that seven hostages had been freed and were being escorted to Israel by army and Shin Bet security forces.
According to Israeli Channel 12, the seven hostages were handed over to ICRC teams.
Earlier, Trump revealed that Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of his 20-point ceasefire plan in Gaza. This initial phase, effective from Friday, includes the release of all Israeli captives in return for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
The plan’s second phase anticipates the establishment of a new governing authority in Gaza excluding Hamas, the deployment of a multinational peacekeeping force, and the disarmament of Hamas.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of over 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza, predominantly women and children, rendering the territory largely unlivable.
