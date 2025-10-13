403
GWC Strengthens Global Growth with Strategic Stake in Quivo
• Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad: ‘GWC’s global presence now spans 3 continents, carrying Qatar’s logistics expertise into new markets’
• Matthew Kearns: ‘The strategic stake acquisition of Quivo strengthens our position as a leader in tech-enabled e-commerce logistics’
October 2025 / Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC), one of the leading logistics providers in the MENA region, has acquired a strategic, non-controlling stake in European technology and logistics scale-up Quivo. The move expands GWC’s footprint across three continents and will enable homegrown Qatari and GCC brands to gain fast access into major European and US marketplaces. It also provides access to millions of GCC consumers for leading international companies, powering growth across the region.
Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, Group Managing Director, GWC, said: “This strategic acquisition strengthens GWC’s global presence and connects Qatar’s logistics expertise with new markets. It gives homegrown regional brands seamless access to international marketplaces and access point global companies to reach hundreds of millions of consumers across the region.”
In addition to its robust technology backbone and e-commerce expertise, Quivo boasts a network of six warehouses in Germany, France, Austria, UK, and USA. Its scalable infrastructure supports international brands in their growth, including a modern warehouse management system, multi-channel listing, API integrations, and easy marketplace integration with global platforms like Amazon and Shopify.
GWC has already integrated Quivo’s software into its warehouses in Qatar, with additional rollouts planned in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the coming months. The two brands aim to capitalise on the GCC’s booming e-commerce market, projected to nearly double to US$ 47 billion by 2029, according to the Seamless GCC Market Report 2024.
While the acquisition expands GWC’s portfolio and gains access to European and US markets, Quivo gains access to a prime growth market in the GCC. Customers of both companies will benefit from being able to seamlessly scale their products between the MENA region, Europe, and the US.
Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Acting Group CEO, stated: “We are advancing how logistics and technology work together. The strategic stake acquisition of Quivo extends our reach across three continents and strengthens our position as a leader in tech-enabled e-commerce logistics.
This acquisition delivers instant scalability. As brands grow, they can plug into our infrastructure without rebuilding operations. This unified platform allows brands to scale into new regions and channels instantly, with no fragmented setups or redundant integrations. Everything operates within one scalable backbone.”
Georg Weiß, Co-Founder and CEO, Quivo, said: “This partnership connects marketplace visibility to perfect order execution. With Quivo’s omnichannel SaaS and GWC’s regional logistics footprint, brands get a single command centre for catalogue, orders, payments, and performance, backed by dependable fulfilment across Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. It’s the fastest way to turn intent into revenue in the GCC.”
GWC is a leading logistics provider in the MENA region that offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services. As the largest private sector developer of logistics hubs in the region, GWC has developed over 4 million square meters of world-class logistics infrastructure, serving both local and international clients, while continually bidding on new projects and management agreements.
