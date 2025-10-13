Ra Karthik Talks About Blending Of Indian And Korean Cultures In His Film 'Made In Korea'
Karthik's new film 'Made In Korea' is set to bow on streaming medium, and he has shared that he was fascinated by the similarities between Indian and Korean culture.
Talking about the same, he said in a statement,“Korean culture has significantly influenced Indian culture over the past decade. Personally, I had never watched a K-drama or listened to K-pop until I began working on Made In Korea. During my research, I was fascinated to discover the deep cultural connections and historical similarities between Korean and Tamil heritage. This curiosity inspired me to tell a story that resonated deeply with me. Made In Korea reflects a slice of life, crafted with hope and joy, celebrating this unique cultural bond”.
'Made In Korea' follows the story of Shenba, whose dream of visiting Korea with her boyfriend shatters in betrayal, as she finds herself alone in Seoul, grappling with loneliness and cultural challenges. She transforms through life's harsh lessons, Shenba discovers resilience and forms a bond for life with her newfound friends.
Actor Priyanka Mohan said,“What drew me to this project was the strength and uniqueness of its narrative, it's a compelling story that immediately captured my interest. As someone who has always appreciated Korean dramas, the opportunity to be part of an Indo-Korean collaboration was both exciting and meaningful”.
“I found a deep personal connection with the character I portray, which made the decision even more natural. When Karthik sir narrated the script, I knew right then that I wanted to be a part of it. Being associated with a Netflix original only adds to the pride I feel in this journey”, she added.
The film is set to stream on Netflix, and is a part of its illustrious south slate.
