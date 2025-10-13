Bihar Assembly Elections: 2Nd Phase Of Nominations Begins For 122 Seats

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) The second phase of nominations for the Bihar Assembly elections began on Monday for 122 constituencies across the state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued the notification for the first phase of nomination on October 10, covering 121 seats.

In the second phase, polling will be held in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Arwal, and Jehanabad districts.

The last date for filing nominations is October 20, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 21. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until October 23. Polling for the second phase is scheduled on November 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. The entire election process will be completed by November 16, as per the Election Commission's schedule.

Voting will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, in remote and Naxal-affected areas, polling will conclude earlier -- from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- due to security considerations.

An official from the Election Commission said that several constituencies in Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Munger, Kaimur, Rohtas, West Champaran, Banka and Lakhisarai have been identified as Naxal-affected.

Special security arrangements have been made, including the deployment of additional paramilitary forces, air ambulances, and helicopters for the transportation of polling staff, security personnel, and other officials.

The Commission has sought 500 companies of paramilitary forces from the Central government to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections across the state.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- on November 6 and November 11.

In the first phase, voting will take place on 121 Assembly seats across districts, including Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Saharsa, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, and Begusarai.

The Bihar Assembly has 243 seats.