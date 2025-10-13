403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hostage-detainee swape to start between Israel, Hamas
(MENAFN) The initial stage of a highly anticipated hostage swap between Hamas and Israel is set to begin, with Hamas expected to release 48 Israeli hostages, of whom 20 are believed to still be alive.
The exchange is scheduled to start around 8:00 local time (05:00 GMT), according to Israeli media reports.
As part of the agreement facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel is set to free roughly 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, along with more than 1,700 individuals detained since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in 2023, including all women and minors. Israel will also permit humanitarian aid to enter Gaza to address severe food shortages.
The Israel-Hamas ceasefire took effect on Friday at noon local time (09:00 GMT). During the first phase of the plan, the Israeli military had 24 hours to withdraw to a pre-agreed line, maintaining control over about 53% of Gaza. Hamas has until 12:00 (09:00 GMT) Monday to release all remaining Israeli hostages.
Trump’s 20-point ceasefire blueprint, unveiled in late September, calls for a gradual full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the establishment of a transitional international administration. The plan envisions Gaza becoming a “deradicalized terror-free zone,” with Hamas barred from holding governmental authority.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. In retaliation, Israel’s military operations have reportedly killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and triggered a humanitarian crisis that led the UN to accuse West Jerusalem of committing genocide.
Global leaders have expressed support for Trump’s plan and urged both parties to quickly implement its terms, emphasizing compliance with the humanitarian measures outlined in the agreement.
The exchange is scheduled to start around 8:00 local time (05:00 GMT), according to Israeli media reports.
As part of the agreement facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel is set to free roughly 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, along with more than 1,700 individuals detained since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in 2023, including all women and minors. Israel will also permit humanitarian aid to enter Gaza to address severe food shortages.
The Israel-Hamas ceasefire took effect on Friday at noon local time (09:00 GMT). During the first phase of the plan, the Israeli military had 24 hours to withdraw to a pre-agreed line, maintaining control over about 53% of Gaza. Hamas has until 12:00 (09:00 GMT) Monday to release all remaining Israeli hostages.
Trump’s 20-point ceasefire blueprint, unveiled in late September, calls for a gradual full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the establishment of a transitional international administration. The plan envisions Gaza becoming a “deradicalized terror-free zone,” with Hamas barred from holding governmental authority.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. In retaliation, Israel’s military operations have reportedly killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and triggered a humanitarian crisis that led the UN to accuse West Jerusalem of committing genocide.
Global leaders have expressed support for Trump’s plan and urged both parties to quickly implement its terms, emphasizing compliance with the humanitarian measures outlined in the agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment