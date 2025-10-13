Priyanka Gandhi Demands Probe Into Youth's Suicide Linked To RSS Abuse Allegations
Kalpetta: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi has called for a thorough investigation into the tragic death of 24-year-old Ananthu Aji from Kottayam, who took his own life after alleging sexual abuse at an RSS branch.
Ananthu, in a note left behind, accused several RSS workers of repeatedly assaulting him over a period of years. He wrote that the abuse began when he was just four years old and occurred during RSS camp activities. Before ending his life, Ananthu scheduled an Instagram post to go live, detailing his experiences and naming the organization. He was later found dead in a lodge room in Thiruvananthapuram.
Disturbing Allegations
In her statement on social media, Priyanka Gandhi described the allegations as deeply disturbing. She warned that if the claims are true, this would point to a pattern of abuse within RSS camps, putting thousands of children and teenagers at risk. Gandhi stressed that sexual violence against boys is as serious and widespread as that against girls, and urged the RSS leadership to respond without delay.
DYFI Demands Action
Alongside the Congress leader's plea, DYFI state secretary V.K. Sanoj demanded the arrest of those responsible for the alleged abuse. Vazhoor block committee secretary Gautham Balachandran has lodged an official complaint with the Kanjirappally DYSP, pressing for swift legal action.
