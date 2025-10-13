Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Final Season Trailer Drops, Promises Dino-Sized Drama
The trailer for the final season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory was revealed at the New York Comic Con, giving fans a first look at the thrilling conclusion of the hit animated series, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The trailer was shared by DreamWorks Animation and Netflix during a special panel attended by the show's voice cast and creative team. Executive producer and co-showrunner Scott Kreamer joined Sean Giambrone (voice of Ben), Kausar Mohammed (voice of Yaz), Paul-Mikel Williams (voice of Darius), and Kiersten Kelly (voice of Brooklynn) to celebrate the upcoming season.
The panel also looked back at season three, discussed what lies ahead for the Nublar Six, and shared behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the show.
Set six years after the events of Camp Cretaceous, Chaos Theory follows the Nublar Six as they try to survive in a world where dinosaurs roam free, and not everyone wants them to live in peace. The group reunites after a tragedy and soon finds themselves caught in a dangerous conspiracy that threatens both humans and dinosaurs.
The new trailer teases plenty of action, emotional moments, and the return of fan-favorite dinosaur "Smoothie."
Created by executive producers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, the series has been a major part of the Jurassic World franchise. The final season will include nine episodes and will premiere on November 20 on Netflix. (ANI)
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)
