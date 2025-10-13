Bengal Youtuber With 4.5 Million Followers Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Under Pretext Of Making Reels

Police on Sunday arrested Arabinda Mondal, a 48-year-old YouTuber with over 4.5 million followers, along with his minor son for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old girl in Haroa's Mohanpur-Bacharipara area of North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

According to police officials, the girl, a Class 9 student, was exploited under the pretext of being featured in short video reels for the YouTuber's popular channel, according to a report The Times of India.

The crime and the accused's approach

Investigators said Mondal and his son, who live in the same locality as the survivor, approached her a few months ago with an offer to appear in their short social media videos. Since they were neighbours, the girl's family initially had no objection.

The girl later travelled with the accused duo to different locations for video shoots. However, police revealed that during these sessions, the accused secretly recorded her private photos and videos.

A senior police officer from Basirhat District Police said the two then used those visuals to blackmail and repeatedly assault the girl, threatening to post them online if she resisted or revealed the abuse.

False promise of marriage

According to the survivor's family, the accused once applied vermilion on the girl's forehead, claiming he would marry her, before sexually assaulting her. The false promise and ongoing threats left the girl mentally and emotionally distressed, reports the TOI.

After enduring the ordeal for several days, she finally confided in her family on Saturday. Her father, a Kolkata Police personnel, immediately lodged a formal complaint with Haroa police the next morning.

Legal action and court proceedings

Following the complaint, the Haroa police arrested Mondal and his son on Sunday under POCSO Act. Both have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to rape, criminal intimidation and blackmail.

Mondal was produced before the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court later in the day and remanded in police custody for five days. His minor son has been sent to the juvenile court for further proceedings.

Police said electronic gadgets, cameras and mobile phones have been seized from Mondal's residence for forensic analysis. Officials are checking if similar crimes were committed using the same method.

Investigation and public response

The case has shocked residents of the Mohanpur area, where Mondal was a well-known figure due to his online fame. Local people expressed anger and demanded strict action.

Police said counselling and support have been arranged for the survivor and her family. Investigators are now tracing digital evidence to strengthen the case before court.