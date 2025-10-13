Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
$400K Worth Mail Theft Racket Busted In Canada: 8 Arrested, Deportation Likely


In a bold crackdown on organized mail theft, Peel Regional Police, in collaboration with Canada Post, have apprehended eight men in connection with a massive operation that saw checks, government IDs, and gift cards mysteriously vanish from local mailboxes. The suspects, all of Indian origin, face 344 charges collectively, with reports indicating that while some are foreign nationals, others hold Canadian citizenship. Authorities are now working with the Peel Crown Attorney's Office and the Canada Border Services Agency to explore whether certain accused may face deportation.

The men arrested in this investigation are identified as:

Sumanpreet Singh, 28, Mississauga

Gurdeep Chattha, 29, Mississauga

Jashandeep Jattana, 23, Mississauga

Harman Singh, 28, Brampton

Jasanpreet Singh, 21, Brampton

Manroop Singh, 23, Brampton

Rajbir Singh, 26, no fixed address

Upinderjit Singh, 28, no fixed address

Dubbed 'Operation Undeliverable', the joint probe was launched following a surge in reported mail thefts across Halton and Peel regions.“Search warrants were executed on Sept. 8 and 9, at multiple residences in Mississauga, specifically in the areas of Rhinebank Street and Brandon Gate Drive, as well as Dwiggin Avenue and Kittridge Drive,” police confirmed.

The operation yielded over 450 recovered items with an estimated value exceeding $400,000, including 255 cheques, 182 credit cards, 35 government IDs, and 20 gift cards, shedding light on the extensive nature of the theft network.

