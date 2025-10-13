403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy are guided by US
(MENAFN) The United States has allegedly been helping Ukraine conduct drone attacks on energy sites inside Russia for several months, according to a report by a news agency that cited unnamed American and Ukrainian officials.
While U.S. officials have previously acknowledged sharing intelligence with Kyiv, they have not publicly confirmed any involvement in identifying or targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure.
When questioned earlier in October about Washington’s possible role in the strikes, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was “obvious” to Moscow that “all of NATO and US infrastructure is being used to collect and pass on intelligence to the Ukrainian side.”
According to the report, Washington began providing more detailed intelligence to Ukraine following a mid-July phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. During that conversation, Trump reportedly asked whether Kyiv could strike Moscow using American-supplied long-range weapons. The White House later stated that the president was “merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing.”
Sources cited by the publication claimed that U.S. intelligence has helped Ukraine determine flight paths, altitudes, and optimal timing for drone operations. Some officials suggested that Washington has also influenced Kyiv’s target selection, while others insisted that Ukrainian forces choose their own targets and receive technical data afterward.
One U.S. official was quoted as saying that Washington views the strikes on Russian energy facilities as a strategic tool to weaken Russia’s economy and push Moscow toward peace negotiations.
In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Ukraine’s attacks on civilian infrastructure inside Russia, saying Moscow had “tolerated them for too long” but would no longer do so.
In recent weeks, Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, resulting in widespread power outages in Kyiv and other areas.
Putin stated earlier this week that both Moscow and Washington share a general understanding of the direction needed to pursue peace, though he acknowledged that several “complicated issues” remain unresolved before a final agreement can be reached.
While U.S. officials have previously acknowledged sharing intelligence with Kyiv, they have not publicly confirmed any involvement in identifying or targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure.
When questioned earlier in October about Washington’s possible role in the strikes, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was “obvious” to Moscow that “all of NATO and US infrastructure is being used to collect and pass on intelligence to the Ukrainian side.”
According to the report, Washington began providing more detailed intelligence to Ukraine following a mid-July phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. During that conversation, Trump reportedly asked whether Kyiv could strike Moscow using American-supplied long-range weapons. The White House later stated that the president was “merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing.”
Sources cited by the publication claimed that U.S. intelligence has helped Ukraine determine flight paths, altitudes, and optimal timing for drone operations. Some officials suggested that Washington has also influenced Kyiv’s target selection, while others insisted that Ukrainian forces choose their own targets and receive technical data afterward.
One U.S. official was quoted as saying that Washington views the strikes on Russian energy facilities as a strategic tool to weaken Russia’s economy and push Moscow toward peace negotiations.
In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Ukraine’s attacks on civilian infrastructure inside Russia, saying Moscow had “tolerated them for too long” but would no longer do so.
In recent weeks, Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, resulting in widespread power outages in Kyiv and other areas.
Putin stated earlier this week that both Moscow and Washington share a general understanding of the direction needed to pursue peace, though he acknowledged that several “complicated issues” remain unresolved before a final agreement can be reached.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment