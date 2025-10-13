Jadeja Strikes,WI Reach 252/3 At Lunch On Day 4

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Delhi – Ravindra Jadeja dismissed centurion John Campbell but West Indies' resistance continued in the first session of the fourth day with the visitors reaching 252 for three at lunch in the second Test against India here on Monday.

Campbell (115 off 199 balls, 12x4s, 3x6s) struck a six over long-on off to bring up his maiden Test ton but then fell leg-before to Jadeja (1/75) in the 63rd over, which ended the West Indies opener's 177-run defiant partnership for the third wicket with Shai Hope.

Hope reached 92 not out (189 balls, 10x4s, 2x6s) with skipper Roston Chase (23 not out) in tow as West Indies were behind by 18 runs following on in their second innings, after being dismissed for 248 in reply to India's 518/5 declared.

Brief scores:

