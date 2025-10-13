Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pradhan Launches 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon' Hackathon

Pradhan Launches 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon' Hackathon


2025-10-13 03:09:41
Photo Credit-X @MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

New Delhi – Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday inaugurated the 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon', a nationwide initiative to engage students of classes 6-12 to develop innovative ideas that address real-life challenges.

Set up to be the largest-ever school hackathon, it goes live with events across schools nationwide on Monday.

As part of the initiative, more than one crore students from 2.5 lakh schools across the country are being mobilised to ideate, design and develop prototypes under four pre-decided themes.

“The buildathon is not only a competition but a mission, a movement to encourage innovation,” Pradhan said.

Events related to the Buildathon are being held on Monday and the winners will be announced in December. It was launched on September 23

It is being organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission.

