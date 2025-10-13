Patriot Critical Minerals Confirms Largest Tungsten Resource In The United States With Filing Of SEC S-K 1300 Technical Report

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Elko County, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Patriot Critical Minerals ("Patriot" or the "Company") is proud to announce the completion and filing of a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") under U.S. SEC Regulation S-K 1300 for its 100 %-owned MEGA Tungsten Project in Elko County, Nevada.

The filing confirms that Patriot controls the largest tungsten resource ever reported under modern U.S. SEC standards, marking a major milestone in the nation's effort to restore control over its critical-mineral supply chains.

Prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc., the report defines an Inferred Mineral Resource of 21.8 million short tons grading 0.18 % WO3 , containing approximately 78.7 million pounds of tungsten trioxide (WO3).

This achievement establishes Patriot's MEGA Project as a front-runner in the resurgence of American tungsten production.

MEGA Project - SK-1300 Report

A Strategic Asset for a New Industrial Era

"The MEGA Project represents a turning point for America's critical-mineral independence," said Anthony Paterson, President of Patriot Critical Minerals . "This is one of the most advanced and significant tungsten projects in the Western Hemisphere - and as we move toward Pre-Feasibility and production, we're proving that large-scale, U.S.-based projects can once again compete globally. But to secure that future, the government needs to move with the same urgency the market demands. If we want American metals for American industry, the time to act is now."

CEO Brodie Sutherland added, "With more than 85 % of U.S. tungsten currently imported, Patriot's Nevada asset offers a direct pathway to reshoring a metal vital for defense, aerospace, semiconductors, and clean-energy technologies."

Investment Highlights:



Largest SEC-Compliant Tungsten Resource in the United States - 21.8 M short tons @ 0.18 % WO3 (~78.7 M lbs contained)

Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction - Road access, grid power, and an experienced Nevada workforce

Open-Pit, Near-Surface Potential - Shallow geometry supports rapid, low-cost advancement

National Security Alignment - Tungsten is a designated critical mineral under the Defense Production Act Advancing Toward PFS and Production - Engineering, permitting, and federal-program engagement now underway

Qualified Persons

Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release. Mr. Sutherland is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. (SRK) consents to the issuance of the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for the MEGA Project (the Report) in the form and context for which it is to be included in documentation distributed to the directors of Patriot Critical Minerals Corp., and in Patriot's filing with the Securities Exchange Commission. SRK is the "Qualified Person" for the sections of the Report as identified in section 2.8 of the Technical Report Summary.

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release, and as related through the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the MEGA Project, has been reviewed and approved by Matthew Hastings (M, P.Geo, MAusIMM (CP) of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc). Mr. Hastings is independent of Patriot Critical Minerals and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Patriot Critical Minerals

Patriot Critical Minerals is a U.S.-based critical-minerals developer advancing the 100 %-owned MEGA Tungsten Project in Nevada. With a mission to strengthen America's industrial and defense independence, Patriot is building a domestic tungsten supply chain aligned with U.S. national-interest objectives and global clean-energy priorities.