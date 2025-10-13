Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


TAP Pipeline Sees Decline In Natural Gas Orders From European Exit Points

2025-10-13 03:06:33
The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which transports Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe, received an order of 359,993,291 kWh at Greece's Kipoi exit point on October 13, Azernews reports citing TAP's electronic platform.

