Baku Hosts Trilateral Meeting With Azerbaijan, Iran And Russia
A trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia is taking place in Baku, Azernews reports.
The meeting is co-chaired by Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan; Aleksey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation; and Farzaneh Sadeghi, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development.
Authorized representatives of the relevant institutions from all three countries are participating in the event.
The trilateral discussions are expected to focus on transport and logistics cooperation, energy collaboration, and customs issues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment