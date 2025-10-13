Drones Attack Oil Depot In Occupied Feodosia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Astra , Ukrinform reports.

The head of the occupation administration of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, acknowledged the effectiveness of the attack. He claimed that local air defenses allegedly shot down 20 drones and that there were no casualties, but a fire broke out.

According to Astra, Russia's Defense Ministry later reported that 103 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down overnight over Russia and occupied Crimea, including 40 over the Crimean peninsula.

Photo: Astra