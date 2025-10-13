Air Defense Neutralizes 69 Out Of 82 Russian Drones Overnight
Starting at 20:00 on Sunday, October 12, Russia launched 82 attack drones - including Shahed, Gerbera, and other types - from Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. About 50 of them were strike drones.
The aerial assault was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Preliminary data as of 09:00 on Monday, October 13, indicate that air defenses shot down or jammed 69 drones over northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine.Read also: Drones attack oil depot in occupied Feodosia
Thirteen strike drones hit seven locations, while debris from downed drones fell in two additional locations.
The attack was still ongoing, with several enemy drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
As reported earlier, Russian drones attacked textile warehouses in the Odesa region overnight on October 13, injuring one person.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment