Air Defense Neutralizes 69 Out Of 82 Russian Drones Overnight


2025-10-13 03:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram .

Starting at 20:00 on Sunday, October 12, Russia launched 82 attack drones - including Shahed, Gerbera, and other types - from Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. About 50 of them were strike drones.

The aerial assault was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Preliminary data as of 09:00 on Monday, October 13, indicate that air defenses shot down or jammed 69 drones over northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine.

Read also: Drones attack oil depot in occupied Feodosia

Thirteen strike drones hit seven locations, while debris from downed drones fell in two additional locations.

The attack was still ongoing, with several enemy drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

As reported earlier, Russian drones attacked textile warehouses in the Odesa region overnight on October 13, injuring one person.

