Montenegro Sets Example In Western Balkans With Strong Anti-Corruption Reforms (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Prime Minister for Political System, Justice, and Anti-Corruption of Montenegro Momo Koprivica participated in the high-level meeting of the Berlin Process, titled“Anti-Corruption and Good Governance in the Western Balkans: Advancing the Path to Integration”, held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trend reports.

In his address, he stated that Montenegro, as the EU candidate country that has made the most progress in European integration, has seven chapters already closed and expects to close at least five more chapters by the end of the year, completing all obligations by the end of 2026. This represents a strong example in the Western Balkans and demonstrates the ongoing transformation of the legal system in accordance with EU acquis.

He emphasised that the anti-corruption strategy forms the foundation for planning and implementing anti-corruption policies and strengthening legal and ethical integrity at all levels.

Deputy Prime Minister Koprivica stressed that integrity is the cornerstone of good governance and a prerequisite for sustainable reforms. As an example, he cited the establishment and verification of integrity mechanisms prior to implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards cigarette smuggling, which enabled the Government to credibly destroy 1.3 billion cigarettes in a single operation – a record in Europe – thanks to strong political will, international partnership, and strengthened institutional integrity.

He also noted that Montenegro has signed and ratified the International Treaty on Exchange of Data for the Verification of Asset Declarations, which will serve as a robust tool in the fight against corruption. No country in the region should serve as a safe haven for illicit capital. The data exchange mechanism will enable faster and secure verification of asset declarations, particularly in cases of cross-border asset, income, and related-party links, reducing opportunities for abuse and conflicts of interest while enhancing preventive institutional work.

He pointed out that Montenegro's experience shows that joint efforts within the Regional Anti-Corruption Initiative, collaboration through the Berlin Process, and the Regional Cooperation Council lead to tangible results in strengthening institutional capacity, aligning regulations and policies, and sharing information and experiences. Efforts should continue towards establishing common integrity standards in the region, implementing digital tools for corruption prevention, and effective mechanisms for financial investigations and asset verification.

Deputy Prime Minister Koprivica emphasised that integrity is not the result of a single decision or regulation but a continuous process of strengthening legal awareness and democratic culture, requiring political will, trust, synergy, collaboration, and free public oversight.

He also recalled that the Berlin Process highlights the rule of law as the foundation of European integration. Many elements of the Berlin Process, while not directly related to anti-corruption, have facilitated anti-corruption efforts and prevention. He highlighted forms of economic connectivity and digital tools within the Berlin Process that reduce opportunities for interaction between officials and citizens, thereby limiting the potential for corruption. Koprivica stressed that the Berlin Process, to which Montenegro is strongly committed, provides a framework and an incentivising system for improving the rule of law. Regional cooperation, he concluded, must be productive rather than merely declarative, with responsibility and integrity as shared values.