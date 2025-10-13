TAP Launches New Registration Portal For Potential Shippers
The portal provides a single access point where applicants can submit the required forms and documentation. This replaces the previous email-based process, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency.
“The introduction of the Registration Portal marks another step in TAP's ongoing effort to improve customer experience and streamline commercial operations,” said Marija Savova, TAP's Head of Commercial.“It simplifies the way potential shippers engage with TAP, reduces processing time, and enhances the overall quality and efficiency of the onboarding process.”
The new system also helps TAP maintain an up-to-date and reliable documentation repository, supporting accuracy and efficiency in day-to-day operations.
As a key component of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP transports natural gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea directly to European markets. Spanning 878 kilometers, the pipeline connects with TANAP at Kipoi, traverses Greece and Albania, crosses the Adriatic Sea, and reaches its endpoint in southern Italy.
TAP plays a crucial role in strengthening Europe's energy security, enabling diversification of supply routes and reducing reliance on limited sources. With its scalable infrastructure, TAP is well-positioned to support Europe's long-term energy resilience and energy transition objectives.
