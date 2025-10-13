Islamabad Hosts 3Rd Parliamentary Meeting Between Azerbaijan, Pakistan, And Türkiye (PHOTO)

Islamabad Hosts 3Rd Parliamentary Meeting Between Azerbaijan, Pakistan, And Türkiye (PHOTO)
The event is attended by Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş. The parliamentary leaders emphasized the importance of high-level fraternal relations between their countries and legislatures, expressing confidence that the meeting will strongly advance the goals of trilateral parliamentary cooperation.
During the Executive Session, extensive discussions were held on the agenda topics. The opening ceremony of the Third Trilateral Meeting followed, and the event will continue with speeches by the parliamentary speakers and active participation from members of parliament.
