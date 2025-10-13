Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Islamabad Hosts 3Rd Parliamentary Meeting Between Azerbaijan, Pakistan, And Türkiye (PHOTO)

Islamabad Hosts 3Rd Parliamentary Meeting Between Azerbaijan, Pakistan, And Türkiye (PHOTO)


2025-10-13 03:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Third Trilateral Meeting of Parliamentary Speakers from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye kicked off in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on October 13, with an initial Executive Session, Trend reports.

The event is attended by Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş. The parliamentary leaders emphasized the importance of high-level fraternal relations between their countries and legislatures, expressing confidence that the meeting will strongly advance the goals of trilateral parliamentary cooperation.

During the Executive Session, extensive discussions were held on the agenda topics. The opening ceremony of the Third Trilateral Meeting followed, and the event will continue with speeches by the parliamentary speakers and active participation from members of parliament.





MENAFN13102025000187011040ID1110186665

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search