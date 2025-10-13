Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Signals Strong Commitment To Mutual Understanding With Iran And Russia


2025-10-13 03:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan remains committed to principles of friendly neighborliness, mutual understanding, and equal partnership in its relations with both the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at a trilateral meeting with representatives from Russia and Iran, Mustafayev emphasized that Azerbaijan's multifaceted ties with both countries will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and trilaterally, and will be further enriched with new dimensions.

Mustafayev highlighted the importance of strengthening interstate relations based on mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

"Promoting peace, stability, security, prosperity, and cooperation in the region is essential for developing collaboration across all sectors. In this context, the“3+3” regional consultation mechanism, initiated by the President of Azerbaijan, is gaining relevance. The initiative complements existing bilateral and other cooperation formats, strengthens regional security and stability, and creates new opportunities for economic growth and development.

I should also emphasize that the trilateral meeting format between our countries was established at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Following this initiative, the first summit of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Russian Federation took place in Baku on August 8, 2016, followed by the second summit in Tehran on November 1, 2017," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

