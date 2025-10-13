Azerbaijan, Iran, And Russia Reveal Topics For Upcoming Trilateral Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The trilateral meetings between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia play a crucial role in deepening cooperation in trade and economic relations, transportation and logistics, energy, and other areas of mutual interest, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the trilateral meeting with representatives from the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mustafayev noted that the meeting is focused on current issues in trilateral cooperation in transportation, energy, and customs.

"The discussions in the trilateral format are of great importance for expanding trade, economic, transportation, and energy ties among the three countries. I am confident that constructive and positive discussions will contribute to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the relevant sectors," he said.