Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Iran, And Russia Reveal Topics For Upcoming Trilateral Meeting


2025-10-13 03:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The trilateral meetings between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia play a crucial role in deepening cooperation in trade and economic relations, transportation and logistics, energy, and other areas of mutual interest, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the trilateral meeting with representatives from the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mustafayev noted that the meeting is focused on current issues in trilateral cooperation in transportation, energy, and customs.

"The discussions in the trilateral format are of great importance for expanding trade, economic, transportation, and energy ties among the three countries. I am confident that constructive and positive discussions will contribute to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the relevant sectors," he said.

MENAFN13102025000187011040ID1110186663

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search