Azerbaijan Sees Mid-Year Boost In Freight Along North-South Route

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Cooperation in transportation, energy, and customs is of great importance within the framework of Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia trilateral relations, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the trilateral meeting with representatives from the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mustafayev emphasized the strategic significance of the North-South International Transport Corridor for economic and trade development.

He noted that in the first nine months of the year, cargo volume along the corridor increased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year.

The official added that Azerbaijan, as the only country sharing land borders with both Iran and Russia, holds a strategic position in the western section of the corridor. This geographic advantage enables the country to ensure the corridor's efficiency and play a key role in developing regional transportation links. Mustafayev also highlighted that joint efforts between the three countries aim to enhance the corridor's efficiency and transit capacity. He recalled that the Baku Declaration, signed following the trilateral meeting in Baku in 2022, set a target to increase cargo volume along the corridor to 15 million tons, and several important bilateral agreements have been signed to further develop the North-South Corridor.