JCC Calls For Joint Jordanian-Egyptian Economic Body To Boost Private Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.13 (Petra) -- In a push to deepen Arab economic integration, President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Senator Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, has called for the creation of a Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Economic Chamber that would serve as a flagship model for private sector collaboration across the region.Speaking during a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Jordan, Khaled Abyad , and members of the Chamber's board, Al-Haj Tawfiq stressed the need for a unified platform that would streamline private sector coordination between the two nations. The proposed chamber would focus on advancing cooperation in key sectors like trade, industry, and agriculture, while helping businesses overcome regulatory and operational challenges.He noted that the chamber should act as an institutional bridge linking business communities in both countries, enabling them to form strategic alliances and explore cross-border investment opportunities.Al-Haj Tawfiq highlighted the expansive network under the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, which includes 16 local chambers and represents over 160,000 businesses. He emphasized that this makes the chamber a natural partner for structured cooperation with Egypt's private sector institutions.Reflecting on the solid political and public ties between Jordan and Egypt, he urged stakeholders to leverage this foundation to unlock greater economic potential and build sustainable business partnerships.He also shared recent trade figures: Jordanian exports to Egypt reached JD 94 million from January to July this year, while imports from Egypt hit JD 369 million. He advocated for stronger sectoral coordination and more frequent engagement through joint business forums, trade missions, and knowledge exchange.Ambassador Abyad echoed these sentiments, underscoring the depth of bilateral relations and the need for them to translate into concrete economic outcomes. He reiterated the Egyptian Embassy's support for boosting Jordanian exports, addressing trade barriers, and facilitating smoother movement of goods.The ambassador also proposed holding a dedicated business forum in the near future to explore new avenues of cooperation and encourage direct dialogue between entrepreneurs from both sides.