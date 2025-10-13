Crown Prince Foundation Organizes AI Awareness Session At Ajloun University College

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- In a step towards preparing future-ready youth, the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), in collaboration with Ajloun University College, part of Al-Balqa Applied University, hosted an interactive awareness session titled "The Secrets of Artificial Intelligence" on Sunday.Wael Rabadi, Dean of Ajloun University College, praised the CPF for its proactive role in empowering young people and promoting innovation through impactful initiatives. He noted that the session aligns with the university's strategic goals of forging meaningful partnerships and supporting the national vision of nurturing a digitally capable generation.The session featured an expert trainer who broke down how artificial intelligence is reshaping job markets and outlined the most in-demand digital skills for thriving in this evolving landscape. Real-world success stories and hands-on examples were shared to give students a grounded understanding of AI's practical applications.Designed to bridge academic knowledge with real-world demands, the session aimed to expand students' horizons, link AI to their fields of study, and equip them with the essential tools to navigate the digital economy.