403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crown Prince Foundation Organizes AI Awareness Session At Ajloun University College
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ajloun, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- In a step towards preparing future-ready youth, the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), in collaboration with Ajloun University College, part of Al-Balqa Applied University, hosted an interactive awareness session titled "The Secrets of Artificial Intelligence" on Sunday.
Wael Rabadi, Dean of Ajloun University College, praised the CPF for its proactive role in empowering young people and promoting innovation through impactful initiatives. He noted that the session aligns with the university's strategic goals of forging meaningful partnerships and supporting the national vision of nurturing a digitally capable generation.
The session featured an expert trainer who broke down how artificial intelligence is reshaping job markets and outlined the most in-demand digital skills for thriving in this evolving landscape. Real-world success stories and hands-on examples were shared to give students a grounded understanding of AI's practical applications.
Designed to bridge academic knowledge with real-world demands, the session aimed to expand students' horizons, link AI to their fields of study, and equip them with the essential tools to navigate the digital economy.
Ajloun, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- In a step towards preparing future-ready youth, the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), in collaboration with Ajloun University College, part of Al-Balqa Applied University, hosted an interactive awareness session titled "The Secrets of Artificial Intelligence" on Sunday.
Wael Rabadi, Dean of Ajloun University College, praised the CPF for its proactive role in empowering young people and promoting innovation through impactful initiatives. He noted that the session aligns with the university's strategic goals of forging meaningful partnerships and supporting the national vision of nurturing a digitally capable generation.
The session featured an expert trainer who broke down how artificial intelligence is reshaping job markets and outlined the most in-demand digital skills for thriving in this evolving landscape. Real-world success stories and hands-on examples were shared to give students a grounded understanding of AI's practical applications.
Designed to bridge academic knowledge with real-world demands, the session aimed to expand students' horizons, link AI to their fields of study, and equip them with the essential tools to navigate the digital economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment