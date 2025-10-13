US President Praises Qatar's Efforts To End War In Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump praised Qatar's mediation efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip and stressed that the ceasefire will hold.

In a press statement, the US President said that the war in the Gaza Strip has ended and that numerous guarantees have been provided to ensure the ceasefire holds.

President Trump explained that Hamas may release some of its prisoners earlier than the date stipulated in the agreement between the movement and Israel.

He pointed out that the new administration in the Gaza Strip would begin its work very quickly. He also expressed his desire to visit the Strip.

The US President will co-chair the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt. The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip and advance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East.

