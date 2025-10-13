Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US President Praises Qatar's Efforts To End War In Gaza

US President Praises Qatar's Efforts To End War In Gaza


2025-10-13 03:05:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump praised Qatar's mediation efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip and stressed that the ceasefire will hold.

In a press statement, the US President said that the war in the Gaza Strip has ended and that numerous guarantees have been provided to ensure the ceasefire holds.

President Trump explained that Hamas may release some of its prisoners earlier than the date stipulated in the agreement between the movement and Israel.

He pointed out that the new administration in the Gaza Strip would begin its work very quickly. He also expressed his desire to visit the Strip.

The US President will co-chair the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt. The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip and advance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East.

war ceasefire guarantees agreement

MENAFN13102025000067011011ID1110186650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search