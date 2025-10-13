Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sia Anand Sehgal Conducts Inspiring Session On Personality Development At Marwah Studios

2025-10-13 03:05:07
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The students of AAFT at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, had an engaging interaction with Sia Anand Sehgal, celebrated Image Coach, Personal Stylist, and Personality Development Trainer.

In her session, Sia Anand emphasized the importance of 360-degree personality development, stressing that grooming, confidence, communication, and body language together shape a strong personal and professional identity. Her interactive talk left the students motivated to focus on their overall growth and self-presentation.

Later addressing the media, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, highlighted the significance of such sessions in nurturing future leaders of the media and creative industries.

As a mark of appreciation for her contribution, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Sia Anand Sehgal with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC).

The event added immense value to the academic and professional development of AAFT students, further strengthening the institute's commitment to holistic education.

