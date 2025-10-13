403
VBJ Since 1900 Unveils 'Divine Diwali' Celebration Of Light And Legacy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 13th October 2025:VBJ Since 1900 (Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers), Indiaâ€TMs most trusted heirloom jewellery brand ushers in the festive season with Divine Diwali - a celebration of light and legacy presenting to its connoisseurs. Rooted in South Indian heritage yet reimagined for todayâ€TMs generation, VBJ continues to blend timeless artistry with contemporary design, inspiring trust for over 125 years.
This Diwali, VBJ invites patrons to illuminate their celebrations with timeless creations that unite tradition and innovation. As part of the Divine Diwali celebration, customers can enjoy 20% off on making charges and VA across gold, diamond, platinum, precious stone jewellery and silverware. Additionally, VBJ offers Rs. 125 off per gram on gold jewellery and 10% off on making charges and VA on silver jewellery, valid from 4th October to 26th October 2025. Festive shoppers can also enjoy instant discounts up to Rs. 10,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ Since 1900 takes immense pride in its role as the makers of the historic Sengol (sceptre), a sacred symbol of Indiaâ€TMs democratic journey. Discovered after 72 years, the Sengol was unearthed by the VBJ team, who meticulously researched and identified it. This discovery culminated in the Sengol being installed in Indiaâ€TMs new Parliament building, right beside the Speakerâ€TMs chair - marking VBJâ€TMs deep connection to Indiaâ€TMs cultural and national heritage. This same legacy shines through the brand's festive showcase, which includes the ongoing Jhumka Festival. Over 2000 jhumkas are specially created and assembled each one unique and made for the first time. The showcase also highlights the nature-inspired Florals Collection, the timeless Solitaire line, and the Glitter of Silverware - a refined curation for gifting and festive adornment, with each piece reflecting elegance and craftsmanship.
Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said, â€œDiwali has always been a time of joy, gratitude and togetherness. This festive season, we are seeing customers look for jewellery that feels personal yet timeless, celebrating emotion as much as elegance. With Divine Diwali, we want to make that joy of adornment and gifting truly special for every generation.â€
Adding to this, Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said, â€œAt VBJ, every festive collection is an evolution of our heritage. From the intricate artistry of the Jhumka Festival to the refined sparkle of our solitaires and silverware, each piece captures the essence of celebration. This Diwali, we invite our patrons to experience jewellery that bridges tradition and modernity, complemented by our Divine Diwali dÃ©cor that brings the festive spirit alive in-store.â€
The Divine Diwali Offers will be available at all VBJ stores (Anna Salai & Anna Nagar) continuing the brandâ€TMs legacy of excellence and craftsmanship.
About VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South Indiaâ€TMs most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Gemini and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ Since 1900 blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. VBJ Since 1900â€TMs digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical, , showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
About VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South Indiaâ€TMs most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Gemini and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ Since 1900 blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. VBJ Since 1900â€TMs digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical, , showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
