Airattix Launches Ayodhya's First Luggage Storage Hub To Enhance Tourist Convenience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13th October 2025: Airattix, a pioneer in tech-enabled storage solutions, has recently launched its first luggage storage facility in the holy city of Ayodhya. It is located less than a KM away from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and Ayodhya Railway Station. Considering the Ram Janmabhoomi is a highly sensitive zone, luggage is restricted in the temple premises. The Airattix Luggage storage facility will change the travel experience for thousands of devotees and tourists visiting the city.
With the capacity to manage over 10,000 bags each day, Ayodhya's luggage storage service is designed to make travel and pilgrimage more convenient, secure, and with smart technology. This fits perfectly with Airattix's goal of simplifying storage and fulfillment for travelers in India. The luggage storage facility uses a QR enabled bag tagging system for ease of bag tracking, with 24-hour CCTV surveillance monitoring the luggage around the clock. The facility is open in the temple functioning hours, from early in the morning till 9 pm for the convenience of the travellers. Additionally, a smart online booking system and quick online booking make the whole process of checking in and out smooth and simple. These facilities will not only address the immediate needs of secure luggage storage systems, but devotees and travellers can now move freely and enjoy the travel experience without worrying about their bags.
"Traveling to religious destinations often comes with the challenge of managing luggage while exploring the city. With our Ayodhya luggage storage facility, we would like to relieve pilgrims and travelers in general of that burden and offer a convenient, secure, and tech-enabled solution. Our aim is to make the experience of traveling better so that people can stress less about logistics and focus more on the spiritual experience. With these amenities and security system, we are committed to making every visitor's experience seamless, stress-free, and memorable," said Aditya Kale, CEO & Founder of Airattix.
Due to the increasing demand of domestic and international visitors going to religious destinations, especially since Ayodhya brings millions of visitors a year. The company has made a strategic move and launched its first luggage storage facility in India and is now planning to expand in other locations like Ujjain and Varanasi, further establishing itself as a pioneer in offering reliable and secure storage options across India.
With the move and expansion, Airattix can assure travelers and tourists about the safety of their belongings and immerse them in the spiritual and cultural experiences that Ayodhya has to offer. This is very important to Airattix, which is focused on improving the travel experience with innovation and customer-centric solutions.
