Hamas Hands Over 1St Batch Of Hostages To ICRC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received seven Israeli occupation hostages from Hamas on Monday, marking the first batch of 20 schedueled for release later.
Hamas published a list of Israeli occupation captives to be handed over in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gaza detainees arrested after October 7, 2023.
In a press statement, Al-Qassam Brigades said that Gaza and its resistance have given their utmost and made great sacrifices to secure liberation, vowing to keep the cause a top national priority, "until every one of you attains freedom." (end)
