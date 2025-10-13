Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hamas Hands Over 1St Batch Of Hostages To ICRC


2025-10-13 03:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received seven Israeli occupation hostages from Hamas on Monday, marking the first batch of 20 schedueled for release later.
Hamas published a list of Israeli occupation captives to be handed over in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gaza detainees arrested after October 7, 2023.
In a press statement, Al-Qassam Brigades said that Gaza and its resistance have given their utmost and made great sacrifices to secure liberation, vowing to keep the cause a top national priority, "until every one of you attains freedom." (end)
