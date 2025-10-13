403
Sharm El-Sheikh Summit To Draw Peace, Stability Portrait Of Mideast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Islam Abdulfattah
CAIRO, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh will be the venue for an international summit chaired by President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and his US counterpart Donald Trump, bringing together more than 20 heads of state.
The summit is widely seen as a "portrait of peace and stability," drawing a much-sought future in the Middle East.
The "Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit" will feature the execution of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Israeli occupation regarding the Gaza Strip after indirect talks in this Egyptian city.
The Egyptian President, while attending a cadet graduation ceremony last Wednesday, expressed gratitude to President Trump and his "genuine" desire to end the war in Gaza.
The summit will witness the signing of the Gaza Agreement.
The negotiations for the end of war in the Gaza Strip saw the participation of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, and the US, prompting Trump to say that he would be visiting Egypt to sign the agreement in the presence of many leaders from the region and the world who were invited to the event.
The Egyptian Presidency said that Kuwait, Jordan, Turkiye, Indonesia, the UAE, Pakistan, India, Bahrain, Oman, Cyprus, Greece, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Azerbaijan, Spain, Armenia, and Hungary, in addition to the UN, the Arab League, the European Council, and senior officials, leaders, Presidents, and Prime Ministers would be present at the summit.
The Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit will be handling various files including solidifying the ceasefire agreement, allowing entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and reviving peace talks between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation.
The world will cast its eyes on the summit, seen as a rare chance to revive diplomacy and stability in the region after years of stagnation.
World media is also expected to heavily cover the grand event, with around 232 reporters and journalists from far and wide eager to report news via all possible outlets.
Former Assistant to the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mohammad Hejazy told KUNA that the Summit was an unprecedented event, which could possibly lead to peace in the Middle East and end to conflicts.
Hejazy affirmed that the agreement was the most important framework that needed to be executed by all parties, saying that the first phase agreed on exchanging prisoners and entry of humanitarian aid.
He pointed out that the international community was eager for a comprehensive peace plan for the Middle East with the Palestinian cause being central and prioritized.
The plan will allow for security, stability, investment, commerce, and cooperation, he reiterated.
In regards to Trump and considerable international presence in Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Hejazy said that it reflected the international community's gratitude towards Egypt and its vital role in ending the suffering in the Gaza Strip as well as its support for the Palestinian cause.
Hejazy stressed that it was important to execute the outcomes of the summit especially the Israeli occupation's withdrawal, allowing entry of humanitarian aid, and the issue of governing the Gaza Strip, which should be led by a technocratic Palestinian leadership.
He also stressed the importance of enabling the national Palestinian Authority to take responsibility for the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem in accordance with the 2024 ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which said that these lands were under Palestinian jurisdiction and were occupied by Israel.
He predicted that the next phase would see the Gazan people receiving aid, having their land reconstructed via a national and international coalition. (end)
