Hamas: Compliance With 1St Phase Of Trump Deal Necessary
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian movement Hamas announced on Monday its compliance with the release of 20 Israeli occupation prisoners, as part of the initial phase of US President Donald Trump's proposed plan to halt the war on Gaza, emphasizing that this hinges on the occupation's commitment to agreement stipulations.
In a press statement, the movement affirmed its commitment to fulfilling its obligations, underscoring the crucial role of mediators in ensuring that the Israeli occupation complies with its responsibilities under the agreement and fully implements all of its provisions.
It attributed the release of Palestinian prisoners, including those with long sentences, to the people's steadfastness and the resistance's commitment to its promises.
Hamas stated that the occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its military had failed to secure the release of their captives through force, ultimately being compelled to accept the terms set forth by the resistance.
The movement concluded by reiterating that the issue of Palestinian prisoners remains a top national priority for the Palestinian people and their resistance. (end)
