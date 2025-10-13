MEFMA CONFEX & Awards 2025 To Gather Global FM Leaders And Government Officials In October

The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) is gearing up to host the 12th edition of its flagship annual gathering, MEFMA CONFEX & Awards 2025, to be held under the patronage of Dubai Municipality from 28-30 October at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai.

This year's edition is expected to be the largest in MEFMA's history, bringing together over 800 delegates, 40 exhibitors, and more than 30 distinguished speakers from across the Middle East and beyond. Taking place as MEFMA marks its 15th anniversary, the event will welcome senior government officials, regulators, C-suite executives, and global FM experts, reinforcing its role as the leading platform for shaping the future of the facilities management industry.

Facilities management (FM), the services that keep buildings, communities, and entire cities running safely and efficiently, plays a vital role in everyday life. From energy efficiency and sustainability to cleaning, maintenance, security, and the integration of smart technologies, FM directly impacts how communities live, work, and thrive.

CONFEX 2025 will spotlight how facilities management is transforming from an operational function into a strategic enabler of sustainable cities, digital innovation and workforce transformation. The conference programme will include high-level sessions exploring the impact of sustainability, artificial intelligence, and smart technologies on the built environment, while the exhibition floor will showcase cutting-edge FM solutions and innovations from leading regional and international providers.

On Day 2, the B2B Arena and FM Consultation Hub will take center stage, providing a platform for targeted networking, strategic partnerships, and expert-led advisory sessions. The event will conclude on Day 3 with the 4th edition of the prestigious MEFMA Awards Gala Dinner, celebrating outstanding contributions and innovation that are redefining the future of facilities management across the region.

Jamal Lootah, President of MEFMA, said: 'Facilities management has become the backbone of modern living, shaping how people experience cities, workplaces, and communities every single day. It goes beyond maintaining assets to enabling sustainability, ensuring safety, and integrating smart operations that directly enhance quality of life. As the Middle East accelerates ambitious national agendas such as Net Zero 2050 and Vision 2030, the FM sector is uniquely positioned to turn these visions into reality by transforming buildings and communities into sustainable, future-ready ecosystems. Supported by Dubai Municipality and regional partners, CONFEX 2025 will serve as the region's most important platform for charting this roadmap, bringing together decision-makers, innovators, and government leaders to explore how FM can advance operational excellence while delivering long-term economic and social value.'

As MEFMA celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, CONFEX 2025 stands as both a milestone and a launchpad for the next era of FM excellence in the region. The event is proudly supported by MEFMA's regional members and sponsors from across the Middle East, including Gold Sponsor HITEK AI and Silver Sponsors Musanadah Facilities Management, FINE Solutions, and Marafiq, reflecting the association's strong regional network and its shared commitment to advancing the FM profession across borders.

