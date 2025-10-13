Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Misnad Meets Saudi Aid Official


2025-10-13 03:02:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, in Riyadh, KSA.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and support them, especially in the humanitarian field.

