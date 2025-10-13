Al Misnad Meets Saudi Aid Official

Riyadh: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, in Riyadh, KSA. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and support them, especially in the humanitarian field.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.