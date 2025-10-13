Sumerge Showcases Real-Time Personalization At Data Streaming World Tour, Riyadh

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sumerge , a leader in digital transformation and advanced data solutions, proudly announced its participation in the Data Streaming World Tour 2025 in Riyadh. Represented by Mahmoud Salem, Senior Solutions Architect, Sumerge shared its vision and expertise on“Real-Time Personalization”, a transformative approach that is reshaping customer engagement and driving measurable business growth.

In his keynote session, Mahmoud Salem illustrated how organizations can evolve from reactive to proactive customer experiences. Using real-world scenarios, he highlighted how traditional banking systems often frustrate customers with repetitive failures and delays, while real-time event-driven architectures empower institutions to anticipate needs, resolve issues instantly, and elevate loyalty.

Citing industry research, Salem emphasized that 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions, and 76% express frustration when these expectations are unmet. Companies that lead in personalization are already achieving 6–10% revenue growth lifts, outpacing competitors two to three times over.

“Personalization is no longer a 'nice-to-have'-it's a necessity,” Salem noted.“The organizations that harness data in motion will be the ones defining tomorrow's markets.”

The presentation explored how enterprises can modernize beyond legacy ETL systems and mainframe dependencies by adopting event streaming platforms and data APIs. Salem showcased a roadmap for creating event-driven organizations that are responsive, agile, and customer-centric.



Transitioning from batch-driven ETLs to real-time streaming pipelines.

Leveraging modern data lakes and virtualization to unify disparate sources.

Embedding AI/ML models directly into business processes for proactive engagement. Delivering a human touch at scale, where millions of customers feel like valued individuals.

At the heart of Salem's talk was a bold challenge to business leaders: to embrace real-time personalization as a future-proof strategy. By investing in the right infrastructure and skills, organizations can position themselves not just to respond to today's customer expectations, but to anticipate tomorrow's.

“Technology is a means to an end,” Salem concluded.“Our goal is to make customer experiences more human, more personal, and more meaningful-at scale. When companies get this right, the results speak for themselves: stronger loyalty, sustained growth, and lasting impact.”