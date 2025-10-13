403
People get trapped in cars by floods in Spain
(MENAFN) Heavy rainfall in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region has triggered severe flooding, leaving multiple people stranded in their vehicles, according to local officials.
Videos circulating on social media showed torrents of muddy water rushing through the towns of La Ràpita and Santa Bàrbara in Tarragona province, sweeping away vehicles and debris in their path.
Spain’s national meteorological agency, AEMET, has issued its highest red weather alert for the province as rainfall continues to intensify along the Mediterranean coast.
Authorities have not yet reported any fatalities or injuries.
Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency has advised residents in the Ebro Delta area of Tarragona to remain indoors, warning that conditions could worsen as more rain is expected. “The situation is complicated, and more rain is forecast,” said Cristina Vicente, a senior official with the agency, according to reports.
Rail services along the Mediterranean Corridor have also been disrupted, with departures from Barcelona and Valencia suspended until further notice.
In recent days, several areas across southeastern Spain—including the Balearic Islands—have been hit by similar extreme weather and flooding.
The ongoing storm, named Alice, has been driving the heavy rains across the western Mediterranean, resulting in widespread disruptions and property damage.
