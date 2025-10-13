Nokia MEA Mobile Broadband Index 2025: Accelerating 5G investments in MEA fuels data demand and digital revolution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseNokia MEA Mobile Broadband Index 2025: Accelerating 5G investments in MEA fuels data demand and digital revolution



5G subscriptions in MEA expected to reach 605 million by 2030, representing 25% of total mobile connections and 53% of total mobile data traffic.

Steady expansion of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is observed across regions, as 5G FWA adoption gathers pace. CSPs are unlocking 5G monetization by delivering tailored consumer experiences and industry-specific solutions powered by slicing and automation.



13 October 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nokia today unveiled the latest edition of its Mobile Broadband Index Report 2025, which provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving mobile broadband ecosystem across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. This year's report underscores the region's accelerating shift towards 5G connectivity, with projections indicating that by 2030, 5G will account for a significant share of mobile subscriptions and data traffic. The study highlights the transformative impact of 5G investments in driving digital innovation and supporting economic growth across MEA.

New research from Nokia reveals that by 2030, 82% of connections will be on 4G/5G networks, reflecting the shift towards data-centric usage and smartphones becoming more accessible. 5G is also an enabler for IoT, smart cities, and enterprise solutions. Its adoption is rising due to strong operator investments and government-led digital transformation initiatives, positioning it as a key driver of future connectivity. By 2030, in MEA, 5G subscriptions will reach 605 million, with 53% of total data traffic expected to be driven by 5G. In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), 91% of subscriptions are expected to be on 5G, the highest in MEA.

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is experiencing rapid growth, with its market share projected to surge from 15% in 2023 to 35% by 2030, signaling a significant industry shift towards advanced fixed wireless solutions. This momentum is largely driven by the increasing maturity of 5G networks across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, which are providing the necessary infrastructure for high-speed broadband delivery to homes and businesses without the need for traditional wired connections. The adoption of 5G FWA offers advantages such as faster deployment and often lower infrastructure costs compared to fiber, making it an increasingly attractive and viable option for expanding internet access and enhancing connectivity in the region.

“Significant investments in 5G technology are being made by operators in the MEA region, which will serve as the engine to enable IoT, smart cities, and enterprise solutions. These advancements are expected to drive transformative use cases such as autonomous transportation, smart agriculture, and advanced healthcare services powered by real-time data analytics. Additionally, the integration of 5G with edge computing and AI will unlock new opportunities for industries to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and deliver innovative customer experiences,” said Mikko Lavanti, Senior Vice President, Mobile Networks, MEA, Nokia.

Download the full Nokia MEA Mobile Broadband Index report here .

