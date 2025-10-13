403
Spotter Global Releases The GX500 Radar - Longest Range, CE Certified Radar For Europe
EINPresswire/ -- Spotter Global announced today the release of its newest compact surveillance radar model: the GX500. The CE-Certified GX500 is the longest-range compact surveillance radar for unlicensed operation in Europe. The GX500 radar detects on-foot intruders at a distance of 500 meters and vehicles at a distance of 900 meters with a wide horizontal field of view. The GX500 promises the reliability, range, and low price point required to fill the current security gap for large sites.
Spotter Global radars operate reliably in harsh environments, automatically detecting and tracking targets through low-light conditions, fog, rain, snow, and other other environmental obscurants. It is expected that the GX500 will be used by security personnel to automate the wide area detection of threats around substations, data centers, government buildings, and high-value private residences from theft, vandalism, and terrorist attacks.
The extensive coverage range, especially when considered in connection with the GX500’s low power requirements, easy installation, industry-low installation cost, and industry-low cost per square meter of coverage promises to make this radar a competitive production in the European security market. Spotter Global’s European integration partners, including Optex, Racom, and CCTV Systems will assist in the market proliferation of this new product.
“We are pleased to be able to offer the longest range CE certified compact radar in the world,” says Johan Eklund, Managing Director of CCTV-Systems AB. “This will enable critical infrastructure security managers to automatically detect people, vehicles and boats with more advance warning at a lower total cost of ownership.”
The GX500 will be released simultaneously with the new GK250, a shorter-range CE-certified model which provides reliable threat detection in cluttered environments such as urban sprawls, drop yards, parking lots, electrical substations, and wooded areas. Both the GX500 and GK250 are powered by Active POE making installation with existing infrastructure even simpler.
Driven by the motto “First to Detect, First to Protect”, Spotter Global has released the GX500 as its fifth product release this calendar year. Spotter Global pioneered lightweight compact surveillance radars back in 2009 and since has released various radars and security systems for automating the task of perimeter security at high-value locations from ground threats as well as drone intrusions.
For more information visit . To schedule a demonstration of the GX250 or any of Spotter Global’s other products visit /schedule-a-meeting.
