Nanoprecise Embeds Zero Trust Via Accuknox Alliance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Nanoprecise has selected AccuKnox's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform to overhaul its cloud security, governance and compliance architecture. This collaboration aims to merge Nanoprecise's AI-driven predictive maintenance capabilities with a hardened Zero Trust posture across its cloud workloads.

The decision followed a competitive evaluation involving top cloud security vendors, with Nanoprecise opting for AccuKnox's agentless architecture, swift risk assessment, and modular pricing model. During the proof-of-concept phase, AccuKnox demonstrated capabilities in cloud security posture management, Kubernetes posture, and automated compliance across multi-cloud workloads.

Nanoprecise, known for combining AI and IoT in delivering real-time fault diagnostics and predictive insights to industrial clients, has been expanding its cloud footprint, especially on AWS and Oracle Cloud. The partnership is designed to strengthen the enterprise's ability to scale securely while maintaining regulatory compliance across dynamic environments.

Faizan Ahmad Wani, Head of Security at Nanoprecise, remarked that the company“wanted a security partner who shared the same philosophy. AccuKnox not only delivered strong visibility across our AWS environment but also showcased a forward-looking roadmap with CDR and AI security that aligns perfectly with our innovation goals.”

AccuKnox, headquartered in Menlo Park, underscores its leadership in the CNAPP sphere, offering integrated support for CSPM, CWPP, KSPM, API security, and cloud detection & response modules. The vendor has in recent months emphasised its open-source contributions via KubeArmor and ModelArmor, and its ability to deploy security across containers, virtual machines and AI workloads.

Analysts view the collaboration as reflective of a broader shift within industrial technology firms toward embedding security deeper into operational technology stacks. As AI-powered maintenance systems evolve, the lines between IT and OT blur, raising stakes over the integrity of data, model confidentiality, and system uptime. In that sense, the move by Nanoprecise signals an ambition to treat cloud security as a foundational pillar, not a bolt-on.

AccuKnox's roadmap suggests further ambitions: leveraging its core platform into managed service offerings, enabling clients like Nanoprecise to deliver cloud security services to partners or clients. Gaurav Kumar Mishra, Solution Engineering Lead at AccuKnox, noted that the two companies are exploring ways“to deliver CNAPP value to their own customers through an MSSP model.”

Nanoprecise's track record of recent strategic moves supports this direction. Earlier this year, it closed a USD 38 million Series C funding round to accelerate expansion, including in industrial sectors and geographies. The company also secured CSA STAR Level 1 certification, reinforcing trust in its security processes.

