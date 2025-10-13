Three Qatari Officials Who Died In Egypt Road Accident Laid To Rest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA / The Peninsula

Cairo: Funeral prayers for members of the Amiri Diwan who tragically lost their lives in a traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, was performed at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque yesterday.

A number of ministers, high ranking government officials and large number of citizens and residents attended the solemn ceremony to honour the deceased and offer prayers.

The event was marked by a profound atmosphere of grief and solidarity, reflecting the high regard for the late officials. Mourners extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, while community leaders emphasised the dedication and valuable service of the deceased to the nation.

Earlier, the Embassy of Qatar in Egypt expressed its deep sorrow and grief over the death of the three members of the Amiri Diwan in the traffic accident, which occurred while they were performing their official duties.



The deceased were identified as Saud bin Thamer Al-Thani, Abdullah Ghanem Al Khayarin, and Hassan Jaber Al Jaber. The accident also left two others injured: Abdullah Issa Al Kuwari and Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Buainain.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. "Heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased members of the Amiri Diwan who passed away while in Sharm El-Sheikh on official duty. We pray to Almighty Allah to grant them His vast mercy, bless them with a place in His spacious Paradise, grant their families patience and solace, and bestow a speedy recovery upon the injured," he wrote in a post on X.

The accident has drawn widespread sympathy across Qatar, with citizens and residents expressing their sorrow and standing in support of the bereaved families during this difficult time.

In a statement issued yesterday, Qatar's embassy in Egypt confirmed that it had immediately begun following up on the incident with the relevant Egyptian authorities.

The statement added that the bodies of the deceased and the injured will be transferred to Doha on a Qatari flight, noting that the injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care at Sharm El Sheikh International Hospital. The embassy extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It also expressed its appreciation to the authorities concerned in Egypt for their cooperation, attentiveness, and prompt response in following up on the incident and providing all necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have extended their profound condolences and sympathy to the leadership, government, and people of Qatar over the incident.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's profound condolences to the government and people of Qatar, underscoring its solidarity with the families of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Qatar, offering condolences to the families of the victims. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its condolences and full solidarity with Qatar, praying to Almighty Allah to bestow His mercy upon the victims.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Qatar, reaffirming Jordan's full solidarity with Qatar in this time of profound grief.

Collectively, the brotherly countries extended their sympathy to the people of Qatar and the families of the victims, supplicating Almighty Allah to bestow upon the deceased His mercy and eternal rest, and upon the injured, a full and swift recovery.

Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, also extended his condolences to the government and people of Qatar.

In a post on X, Aboul Gheit said that he is praying to Almighty Allah to bestow upon the deceased His mercy and forgiveness, and grant their families patience and solace.