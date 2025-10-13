HE Al Zeyoudi Says Open, Rules-Based Trade Key To Long-Term, Development And Growth During G20 Trade & Investment Ministerial Meeting In South Africa



In H1 2025, the UAE's non-oil trade with the G20 members reached US$231 billion, a year-on-year increase of 19.2%.

A new UNCTAD-OECD report commissioned by the G20 heralds the UAE's CEPA program as a model of international cooperation. HE Al Zeyoudi: 'It is important for the United Arab Emirates to continue championing policies that ensure supply chains are open and accessible to every nation and maintain trade's role as driver of long-term development and growth.'

GQEBERHA, South Africa - October 12, 2025: His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, reaffirmed the UAE's belief that open rules-based trade remains an essential driver of long-term development for nations across the world during the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) in Gqeberha, South Africa. HE Al Zeyoudi used the platform to highlight the UAE's ongoing advocacy for collaborative solutions to today's trade issues, including the need to strengthen and modernize supply chains and enhance the accessibility and equity of the global trading system.

The G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting is the principal forum for member nations to discuss issues relating to trade and investment, which will then inform the discussions at the G20 Leaders' Summit in November. The UAE was attending as a specially invited guest of South Africa during its presidency of the G20 and the UAE delegation, headed by HE Al Zeyoudi, participated in sessions concerning the role of industrialization in sustainable development, the principles of trade and inclusive growth, and the ongoing need for World Trade Organization (WTO) reform.

In his contributions, HE Al Zeyoudi underscored the significance of aligning outcomes across various international organizations to foster a balanced global trading system. He also articulated the necessity of addressing developmental issues within trade policies, ensuring that all nations can benefit from global trade, while driving forward initiatives that promote sustainable economic growth and resilience.

'The G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting is a vital forum for identifying the issues impacting global trade and the necessary solutions that can tackle them,' said HE Al Zeyoudi. 'It is important for the United Arab Emirates to continue championing policies that ensure supply chains are open and accessible to every nation and maintain trade's role as driver of long-term development and growth.'

The UAE's positive trade agenda was highlighted by a new UNCTAD-OECD report on investment commissioned by South Africa as part of its G20 Presidency. The UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) program was recognized as a model for driving trade as well as facilitating investment into key sectors such as clean energy, digital transformation, and public health. The report specifically highlighted the UAE's CEPAs with India, Australia, T�rkiye, and New Zealand as best practices that demonstrate how targeted trade agreements can foster international collaboration and promote sustainable economic growth.

Since the launch of its CEPA program in 2021, the UAE has concluded 31 trade agreements, which cover economies across a range of geographies and stages of development. HE Al Zeyoudi noted that the UAE has opened CEPA discussions with at least 10 African nations, several of which have now been concluded, which underscores how the UAE's trade policy is supporting the region's value chains. Moreover, he highlighted the UAE's commitment of more than US$16.8 billion in renewable energy investments across 70 countries, emphasizing the importance of supporting sustainable industrialization and energy access across the globe.

The members of the G20, which collectively represent 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two thirds of the world's population, play a pivotal role in shaping the global economic landscape. In the first half of 2025, the UAE's non-oil trade with G20 members surpassed US$231 billion, marking a 19.2% increase compared to same period in 2024 and highlighting the UAE's growing influence as a global trade hub. By the end of 2024, the UAE's non-oil foreign trade had surpassed US$816.9 billion, a 14.6% increase on 2023 and nearly five times the global trade growth average.

On the sidelines of the meeting, HE Al Zeyoudi held a number of high-level bilateral meetings. They included discussions with WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on the current state of global trade, and with key officials from various other countries, such as HE Yeo Han Koo, Minister of Trade of South Korea; HE Fuji Hisayuki, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and HE Koga Yuichiro, Minister of State for Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan; HE Maroš Šefčovič, Trade Commissioner of the EU; HE Maninder Sidhu, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development of Canada; HE Budi Santoso, Minister of Trade of Indonesia; and HE Helene Budliger, State Secretary for Trade of Switzerland. The meetings reinforced the UAE's commitment to fostering international partnerships and increased collaboration in trade and investment.

