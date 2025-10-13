Azerbaijan To Host Ballet Days
For the first time in the country's history, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater is launching a large-scale cultural project titled "Ballet Days," Azernews reports.
The symbolic motto of this artistic forum, "A History Written in Movement," encapsulates the essence of the initiative, the reflection of destiny, emotions, and beauty through the language of dance.
This new project aims to reveal the diverse world of the academic stage, unite art enthusiasts, and give them the chance to once again experience the magic of ballet.
The grand opening of "Ballet Days" will take place on October 15 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace with a performance of the legendary ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" by Fikrat Amirov.
From October 15 to November 11, the festival will include performances of outstanding works of national ballet art, master classes featuring renowned ballet artists, a scientific conference, and public discussions.
The "Ballet Days" project combines the rich heritage of classical art with modern artistic trends, opening a new chapter in the history of national culture.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.
