Cornish Metals Announces PDMR Dealing
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| 1.Lodewyk Turvey
2 McGloin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| 1. Chief Executive Officer
2. Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Cornish Metals Inc.
|b)
|LEI
|8945007GJ5APA9YDN221
| 4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Common shares
|Identification code
|CA21948L1040
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|On-market share purchase
| c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
| 1. 8.00 pence
2. 8.00 pence
| 1. 249,850
2. 625,000
| d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|874,850
|- Price
|8.00 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 October 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market
ABOUT CORNISH METALS
Cornish Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that is advancing the South Crofty tin project towards production. South Crofty:
- is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine located in Cornwall, United Kingdom and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations; is permitted to commence underground mining (valid to 2071), construct a new processing facility and for all necessary site infrastructure; would be the only primary producer of tin in Europe or North America. Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, American, and Canadian governments as it is used in almost all electronic devices and electrical infrastructure. Approximately two-thirds of the tin mined today comes from China, Myanmar and Indonesia; benefits from strong local community, regional and national government support with a growing team of skilled people, local to Cornwall, and could generate over 300 direct jobs.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Don Turvey”
Don Turvey
CEO and Director
Engage with us directly at our investor hub. Sign up at:
For additional information please contact:
| Cornish Metals
| Fawzi Hanano
Irene Dorsman
| ...
...
| Tel: +1 (604) 200 6664
| SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
| Richard Morrison
Charlie Bouverat
Grant Barker
| Tel: +44 203 470 0470
| Hannam & Partners
(Joint Broker)
| Matthew Hasson
Andrew Chubb
Jay Ashfield
| ...ners
Tel: +44 207 907 8500
| BlytheRay
(Financial PR)
| Tim Blythe
Megan Ray
Said Izagaren
| ...
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution regarding forward looking statements
This news release may contain certain“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, outlook, guidance, estimates and forecasts and other statements regarding future plans, the realisation, cost, timing and extent of mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates, estimation of commodity prices, currency exchange rate fluctuations, estimated future exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, requirements for additional capital and the Company's ability to obtain financing when required and on terms acceptable to the Company, future or estimated mine life and other activities or achievements of Cornish Metals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“seek”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“expect”,“potential”,“project”,“target”,“schedule”,“budget” and“intend” and statements that an event or result“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would” or“might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programmes; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; projected dates to commence mining operations; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Cornish's forward-looking statements.
Cornish Metals' forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward- looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
