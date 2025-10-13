Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BREAKING: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede, Constitutes Panel To Oversee Investigation


2025-10-13 02:00:40
Supreme Court on October 13 ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede during actor-politician Vijay's rally that killed 41 people. The court also appointed a three-member monitoring committee led by former Supreme Court Judge Ajay Rastogi to oversee the investigation. The decision overturns the High Court's SIT order and aims for fairness and accountability.

On September 27, at a political rally organized by Vijay's party TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) in Veluswamypuram, Karur district, a crowd crush broke out that resulted in 41 deaths and many injuries. 

Large crowds had gathered well before Vijay's arrival, which was delayed by several hours. Some reports said security guidelines and safety measures were violated. 

Given the high number of casualties and public uproar, pleas were filed in courts demanding a central investigation and accountability for all involved parties.

 

